The Brief Minnesota hosts Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. CT at Huntington Bank Stadium It's Senior Day for the Gophers, marking their final home game of the 2026 season. Minnesota needs at least one win in its final two games to secure bowl eligibility.



Minnesota hosts Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. CT at Huntington Bank Stadium. It’s also Senior Day and the Gophers’ final home game. The Gophers need at least one win in their remaining two regular season games to earn bowl eligibility.

What time is Minnesota vs. Northwestern on?

The Minnesota Gophers play the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. CT at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Watch Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9

What you can do:

Before kickoff Saturday, tune into the Gopher Pregame Show with FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and former Gophers’ quarterback Tanner Morgan on FOX 9.

They’ll preview the Gophers and Wildcats, talk Big Ten football as well as the College Football Playoff landscape.

What to know about Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Big picture view:

The Gophers are 5-5 on the season, and 3-4 in Big Ten play after last Saturday night’s 42-14 loss at Penn State. It was their third straight loss. The Wildcats are 6-4 on the season, also 3-4 in Big Ten play and are coming off a 28-19 loss at Ohio State.

It’s the final regular season home game at Huntington Bank Stadium, which means it’s the last game for Gophers’ seniors to put on the pads and jerseys at their home stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

Dig deeper:

After Saturday’s 42-14 loss, P.J. Fleck dismissed Greg Harbaugh as the offensive coordinator after four seasons. The Gophers are last in the Big Ten in rushing, have struggled to find the end zone and Drake Lindsey has regressed at quarterback. They trailed the Nittany Lions 35-0 before scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second half.