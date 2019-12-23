Minnesota revenge porn law struck down by state appeals court

article

The state Court of Appeals has struck down Minnesota’s revenge porn law, arguing that the law is too broad because it does not require the state to prove a person meant harm by posting inappropriate photos of an ex-lover online.

The ruling came in the case of Michael Casillas, a man convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 23 months in prison. Casillas posted photos and videos online of a woman he had been in a relationship with, a trial court found. The photos showed the victim engaged in a sex act.

In its ruling, the appeals court said Casillas’ actions were “abhorrent” but that Minnesota’s law violates free speech rights and must be invalidated.

State Rep. John Lesch, who authored the 2016 law, said the appeals court’s decision ignores privacy concerns. Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, said he hoped Attorney General Keith Ellison appeals to the state Supreme Court.

Ellison did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.