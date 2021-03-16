Minnesota reports 716 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths Tuesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 716 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Tuesday.

Meanwhile, about 1,265,430 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 729,294 have been fully vaccined.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 498,926 cases and 6,749 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The 716 newly reported cases are out of 11,834 tests, a 6% positivity rate.

Last week, Minnesota began its next vaccination phase, weeks ahead of schedule. The new eligibility includes 1.8 million people with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers.

Walz said he will expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans before May 1, President Joe Biden’s deadline for doing so. However, that does not guarantee there will be enough vaccine supply for everyone to get one on that date.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up on the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine.