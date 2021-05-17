Minnesota reports 589 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths Monday

Nearly 62% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 53% are fully vaccinated, the latest date from the state health department shows.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that as of Monday, an estimated 4.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Minnesota.

Children ages 12-15 can now start getting vaccinated against COVID-19, although the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has been authorized for use in children under 18. Find out how to get a COVID-19 appointment for your child here.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 589 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. No new deaths were reported. Minnesota has seen a total of 595,016 COVID-19 cases and 7,296 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

The 589 newly reported cases were on a relatively low volume of 17,616 tests, a 3.3% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate is now 5.7%, the lowest it has been since the end of March. Anything over 5% indicates a high rate of community transmission of the virus, according to health officials.

There are currently 108 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 315 people hospitalized with COVID-19, but not in the ICU across Minnesota.