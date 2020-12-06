Minnesota reports 5,588 new COVID-19 cases, 64 more deaths Sunday

Minnesota health officials reported 5,588 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths Sunday.

Minnesota has now seen 350,862 cases of COVID-19 and 3,984 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

The 5,588 newly reported cases are out of 67,435 completed tests—a positivity rate of 8.2%.

Of the 64 deaths, 38 were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.