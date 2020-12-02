Minnesota reports 5,192 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more deaths Wednesday

Minnesota health officials reported 5,192 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 additional deaths from the disease Wednesday.

Minnesota has now seen 327,477 cases of COVID-19 and 3,692 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm cautioned Minnesotans not to put too much stock in the daily COVID-19 numbers as one or two days of low or high case counts are not necessarily a trend.

“It really is easy to get fixated on any one given day’s numbers, whether that’s represents a big increase or a notable decrease,” Malcolm said in a news conference Monday. “It’s certainly understandable, it’s human nature for all of us to really glom onto that daily data and look for significance in a given day’s numbers.”

Health officials need to see “sustained” reductions in case growth and positivity rates to consider whether the tide is truly turning in the battle against COVID-19, Malcolm said.

READ NEXT: Minnesota to get first COVID-19 vaccines by mid-December; Christmas restrictions likely, Walz says

Advertisement

The 5,192 newly reported cases were out of 42,737 completed tests—a positivity rate of 12.1%.

Approximately 87% of the state’s coronavirus cases have recovered.

Of the 77 newly reported deaths, 33 of the people lived in long-term care facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.

As of Wednesday, approximately 96% of ICU beds and 98.2% of non-ICU beds in the Twin Cities metro are full.