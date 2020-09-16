Minnesota reports 513 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths including resident over 100

Minnesota recorded 513 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths Wednesday, including one person over 100 years old, according to the latest data released by the state health department.

The state has now seen a total of 85,813 cases of COVID-19 and 1,933 deaths.

Minnesota Department of Health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. FOX 9 will stream the news conference at fox9.com/live

The 513 cases reported Tuesday were out of 9,910 completed tests—a positivity rate of 5.2%. As of Monday, the state’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate was 4.9%, down from 5.6% the week prior. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH, as its suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

MDH removed one death from the state’s death toll from the disease after determining the person did not die from COVID-19.

There are currently 244 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, up by six from the day before. Of those patients, 136 of them in the ICU. After steadily decreasing for several days, hospitalizations now appear to be increasing slightly.

Tuesday, MDH announced it was conducting a statewide COVID-19 survey that will help health officials better understand the prevalence of the virus in the state. Teams of public health professionals will survey randomly selected households in 180 preselected communities over the next two weeks.

Participation in the survey is voluntary, but household members who consent will receive free COVID-19 testing, including an antibody test.