COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota hit lowest point in over two months Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in more than two months Monday.

There are currently 233 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota—the lowest that number has been since July 10. Of those patients, 135 are in the ICU.

State health officials also reported 643 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 17,152 completed tests—a positivity rate of 3.8%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 tests completed has continued to grow steadily while the number of positive tests has remained flat since last week.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 84,949 COVID-19 cases to date.

Three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Monday, bringing the state’s death toll from the disease to 1,922. The three people who died were a McLeod county resident in their 50s, a Hennepin County resident in their 60s and a Wright County resident in their 70s.

