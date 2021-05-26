Minnesota reports 438 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 438 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths Wednesday.

According to officials, the state has seen 599,909 cases and 7,393 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the 12 newly reported deaths, six were residents in long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have continued to fall, with 90 patients in the ICU and 274 in the hospital but not the ICU.

Meanwhile, the state has now started releasing data for those ages 12 and up who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, more than 62,000 residents ages 12-15 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 107 have completed the vaccine series. About 60,000 of those ages 16-17 have also received at least one dose, and about 43,000 are fully vaccinated.

MDH reported 64% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota so far.