Minnesota reports 3,930 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 3,930 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 19 more deaths attributed to the disease.

The 3,930 new cases come one day after Minnesota saw its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases to date with nearly 6,000 cases reported Sunday.

According to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 26,004 tests completed in a 24-hour period—a positivity rate of 15.1%.

Minnesota’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate—the key metric in evaluating community transmission of COVID-19—is now up to 9.8%, although it is a lagging indicator and does not include the past week of record high daily case counts. The World Health Organization says the rate of positive tests provides insights into whether a community is conducting enough testing to find cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. A high positivity rate suggests a community be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases.

Minnesota has now seen 184,788 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. There are currently over 35,000 active cases of the coronavirus in the state that require isolation.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,675. Seven of the 19 deaths reported Monday were in the Twin Cities metro area while the rest were in Greater Minnesota. The deaths ranged in age from 60-94 years old.

Fourteen of the 19 people who died resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been among people who lived in those types of facilities.

Advertisement

There are currently 1,084 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 224 of whom are in the ICU.