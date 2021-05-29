Minnesota reports 343 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 343 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths Saturday.

The state has now seen 601,105 COVID-19 cases and 7,418 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the 10 newly reported deaths, four were residents in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, more than 2.5 million Minnesotans are fully vaccinated, with outreach efforts continuing. Between now and the end of June, some breweries, distilleries and wineries in Minnesota will give a free or discounted drink to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday.

There are currently 316 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 77 of whom are in the ICU.