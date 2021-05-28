Breweries, distilleries offering free drinks to vaccinated Minnesotans

Between now and the end of June, some breweries, distilleries and wineries in Minnesota will give a free or discounted drink to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday.

Walz has dubbed the campaign "Cheers to the Vaccine." It is separate from the batch of freebies the governor announced Thursday to convince unvaccinated people to get their shot.

The following establishments are participating in the "Cheers to the Vaccine" campaign.

Bad Weather Brewing Company

Bald Man Brewing

Dampfwerk Distillery Co.

Far North Spirits, Inc.

Isanti Spirits

La Dona Cerveceria

Lawless Distilling Company

L'Etoile du Nord

Loon Liquors

Lupulin Brewing Company

Richwood Winery

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits

Spiral Brewery

Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge

Unmapped Brewing Co.

Utepils Brewing Co.

The promotion may extend to additional breweries, wineries or distilleries if they elect to participate.

Customers 21 and older must have proof of vaccination to receive a free or discounted drink at participating establishments. Drinks are limited to one per person.

Several breweries and distilleries are also planning on-site vaccination clinics in the weeks ahead to provide vaccines to guests, according to the governor’s office. Details will be announced by the participating establishments.