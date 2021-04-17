Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 2,429 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Saturday

(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials reported 2,429 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths Saturday.

According to MDH, the state has now seen 554,536 COVID-19 cases and 7,005 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the newly reported deaths, one person was a resident in a long-term care facility. One of the deaths was a person in their 40s.

Meanwhile, around 50% of Minnesota adults now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38% have completed the vaccine series, the latest state health department data shows. 

Walz in ‘hold pattern’ on restrictions as Minnesota heads toward third COVID-19 surge

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is not planning to impose new restrictions as the state heads into a third surge of COVID-19 infections.

There are currently 671 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 165 of whom are in the ICU.  