Minnesota reports 2,346 new COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths Wednesday

Minnesota health officials reported 2,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 additional deaths Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health has recorded a total of 427,587 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,528 deaths from the disease since the first infection was reported in the state in March.

The 2,346 newly reported cases were out of 23,880 completed tests—a positivity rate of 9.8%.

Nearly 96% of Minnesota’s cases have recovered to the point where the infected person no longer requires isolation.

Forty of the 67 newly reported deaths were residents of long-term care facilities or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota has begun vaccinating the highest priority group, which includes front line health care workers and long-term care residents, against COVID-19. To date, 80,857 vaccines have been administered across the state.

There are currently 140 cases in the ICU, a drop from 155 Tuesday.

