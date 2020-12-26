Minnesota reports 2,170 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 additional deaths attributed to the disease Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 406,545 and the death toll to 5,107.

The 2,170 newly reported cases were out of 52,888 completed tests—a 4.1% positivity rate.

Approximately 94.3% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation.

Thirty-two of the 57 newly reported deaths were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the Minnesotans who have died of COVID-19 lived in those types of facilities.

Minnesota has reported an average of 56 deaths per day for over the last week, down from 66 deaths per day at this time last week. Deaths typically lag cases and hospitalizations by several weeks, according to health officials.