Minnesota reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Thursday as test positivity rate keeps dropping

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths Thursday as the state’s seven-day average positivity rate continues to steadily decline.

Minnesota has now seen 603,305 COVID-19 cases and 7,484 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began, according to the latest MDH data.

The 175 newly reported cases were out 17,247 tests, a 1% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average test positivity rate, a lagging indicator, is down to 2.2%, well below the 5% caution threshold.

Two of the seven deaths reported on Thursday were in long-term care facilities. Of the seven people who died, only one was under the age of 65—a Roseau County resident in their 30s.

Minnesota’s vaccination rates continue to slowly inch up. Nearly 66% of people 16 and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 61% are fully vaccinated. The state is aiming to have 70% of that population vaccinated by July 1.

Over 2.9 million Minnesotans have received at least one vaccine dose and over 2.6 million have completed the vaccine series.