Minnesota reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Wednesday

Minnesota health officials reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths Wednesday. The state has now seen 603,144 COVID-19 cases and 7,477 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began.

Of the eight newly reported deaths, three were residents in long-term care facilities.

The state’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate, a lagging indicator, is down to 2.3% from its spring peak at 7.4% in early April. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission of the virus.

Statewide, there are currently 54 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 138 COVID-19 patients hospitalized but not in the ICU.

MDH reported more than 65% of people 16 years of age and older have at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.1% are fully vaccinated. The state is aiming to have 70% of that population vaccinated by July 1.

Over 2.9 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of vaccine to date and over 2.6 million are fully vaccinated.