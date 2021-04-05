Minnesota reports 1,385 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,385 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths Monday.

MDH did not update the data on Easter Sunday, April 4. Monday's report is for data analyzed and reported out as of Saturday, April 3. Due to a technical issue on Saturday, fewer cases than normal were able to be processed. The numbers posted on Monday may be lower and cases posted Tuesday may be higher as a result, according to MDH.

The state has now seen 527,650 cases of COVID-19 and 6,885 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 10 newly repoted deaths, seven were residents in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, 1,808,949 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,164,187 have received both doses. About 41% of the 16+ population has received at least one dose, while 83% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose.

As of Monday, 110 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, while 338 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital but not the ICU.