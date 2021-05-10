Minnesota reports 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths Monday

Minnesota reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now seen a total of 588,952 COVID-19 cases and 7,231 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The state hit 60 percent of its eligible population getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to more than 2.6 million Minnesotans with at least one dose and 2.1 million who have completed their vaccine series.

Among older populations, about 88 percent of people age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Governor Walz says the rollout pace would allow Minnesota to drop all COVID-19 restrictions by at least July 1 and possibly earlier if the state can reach a 70 percent vaccination threshold sooner.