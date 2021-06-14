Minnesota reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases the state has seen since the pandemic began to 603,876 and deaths to 7,517.

The 118 newly reported cases were out of 11,697 tests, a 1% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate declined steadily since early April, now down to 2.1%–well below MDH’s 5% caution threshold.

Only one of the five deaths reported on Monday was in a long-term care facility. Two of the deaths were in the seven-county Twin Cities metro. All five of the people who died were 65 years of age or older.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed considerably in recent weeks. So far, 65.8% of people age 16 and older in Minnesota have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 61.3% are fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Over 2.9 million eligible Minnesotans have at least one dose of vaccine.