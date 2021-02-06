Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 1,030 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths Saturday

Coronavirus in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials reported 1,030 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with 17 more deaths.

There have now been 467,217 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state last March.  

About 97% of the Minnesotans who have been infected with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated from others. 

The newly reported cases were out of 34,448 tests—a 2.9% positivity rate. Minnesota has averaged a 3.6% positivity rate over the last week. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH. 

Seven of the 17 COVID-19 deaths reported on Saturday were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

A total of 6,289 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over 71% of those deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. 