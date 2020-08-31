Minnesota reports 1 new COVID-19 death, but active cases at record high

The Minnesota Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday, which is the fewest in a single day since mid-April.

The state also reported 679 new positive tests on Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases to date to 75,864. While 67,656 of those cases have recovered and are out of isolation, there is currently a record number of active cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, at 6,391.

SUNDAY: White House advisor Dr. Birx worries rural Minnesota isn't taking COVID-19 seriously enough

Minnesota has recorded 1,817 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic, with 1,339 coming from long-term care or assisted living facilities. The latest death reported on Monday was a person in their 70s from Waseca County.

As of Monday, 306 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 131 in intensive case. The number of ICU patients is trending down and the number of total hospitalizations has remained relatively flat.

The 20 to 24-year-old age group continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by the 24 to 29-year-old age group.

Daily COVID-19 testing numbers from MDH may still be impacted by reporting delays from a private lab. Last Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health said Valley Medical has had an “inconsistent record of reporting results” to the state. After MDH followed up, the company provided more than 19,000 COVID-19 test results to the state as required, with test results from that backlog expected to be reflected into the early part of this week.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday before hosting a roundtable with local leaders on COVID-19. In the Twin Cities, Birx says she’s been pleased to see the measures implemented to slow COVID-19 spread at restaurants. However, she worries not enough is being done in rural communities.

“Throughout Minnesota, between rural gas stations and urban areas, there is real attention to these efforts in the urban areas, but there needs to be improvement out in the rural areas,” explained Dr. Birx.