White House advisor Dr. Birx worries rural Minnesota isn't taking COVID-19 seriously enough

One of the nation's most prominent voices in the response to COVID-19 made a stop in Minnesota on Sunday.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, met with Governor Tim Walz Sunday before hosting a roundtable with local leaders on COVID-19.

Birx, who is on a weeks-long trip to several states to see how COVID-19 is being handled at the ground level, says she has made a point to visit businesses and restaurants across Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, Birx says she’s been pleased to see the measures implemented to slow COVID-19 spread at restaurants. However, she worries not enough is being done in rural communities.

“Throughout Minnesota, between rural gas stations and urban areas, there is real attention to these efforts in the urban areas, but there needs to be improvement out in the rural areas,” explained Dr. Birx.