Minnesota receives more than $1 billion in federal funding, more on the way

The state of Minnesota received more than $1 billion from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced Wednesday.

The $1,093,413,660 will be used for hospitals, public health departments and first responders along with state and local governments, according to the Governor.

Overall, the state expects to receive $2.187 billion through the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The remainder of the payments to Minnesota are expected by April 24.

The Governor’s office said it is awaiting additional guidance from the Treasury Department on how the money can be spent.