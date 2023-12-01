Minnesota public will be able to comment on state’s new flag decision

Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission will be taking testimony on the state’s new flag design decision from members of the public.

The Commission will be hosting a virtual meeting on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. Testifiers will have two minutes to comment on the state flag redesign. Testimony will be available on a first come, first served basis. To sign up to comment, click here.

The Commission says that due to limited time during the meeting, not everyone who requests to testify will be able to. People who put in requests will be notified with a Zoom link before the meeting if they are chosen to testify. The names of the testifiers will be announced by the Commission chair and vice chair at the beginning of the meeting.

FairVote Minnesota held an unofficial vote to pick the best state flag submission. Submission F29 by Brandon Hundt was voted the best of the final six submissions. After five rounds of voting, Hundt’s submission won with 6,542 out of 12,168 votes, winning 55.3% of the votes.

Brandon Hundt designed the flag. (Supplied)

The design is named "L'étoile du Nord flag" by Hundt.

The Commission says they will be adopting a new design for the official state seal and new state flag design by Jan. 1, 2024.