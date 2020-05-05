Minnesota projects $2.4B budget deficit as COVID-19 pandemic hammers state's economy

Minnesota will have a $2.4 billion budget hole to climb out of as the coronavirus hammers the economy, state budget officials projected Tuesday morning.

The projection is a stunning $4 billion reversal from the $1.5 surplus expected just two months ago in late February.

Budget officials expect revenues to be $3.6 billion lower than expected as tax collections plummet. Thousands of businesses are closed with stay-home orders in effect. Nearly 600,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment since mid-March. Consumers are jittery about spending money amid the economic uncertainty.

"Given the uncertainty about the path of pandemic, the economic outlook will remain volatile for some time," budget officials wrote in a statement.

Gov. Tim Walz and top budget officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to provide details.

The new projection triggers the ability to use the state's $2.3 billion rainy day fund to plug some of the hole. Without rerunning the numbers, state law does not allow officials to tap the reserve account.

The state has spent $550 million to respond to the coronavirus, though budget officials expect nearly all of that to be reimbursed by the federal government under the stimulus law approved in March.