Minnesota projects $1.6 billion surplus, affecting tax debate at state Capitol

Minnesota's big projected deficit has swung to a $1.6 billion surplus for the next two-year budget cycle, which will affect debate over taxes at the state Capitol.

Higher than expected tax collections, the December federal stimulus law and lower state spending contributed to flip the projected deficit, which had been $1.3 billion in December and $4.7 billion in May 2020, into an expected surplus, budget officials said in a brief explanation Friday morning.

But the rosy outlook comes with several asterisks. Minnesota's budget forecasts do not factor in inflation because of a 2000s-era law, the impact of future stimulus legislation is unknown, and the economic recovery has slowed significantly.

"Improvements to the economic outlook have not been spread equally as unemployment continues to disproportionately impact lower-wage workers," budget officials said.

The only projection released Friday morning showed the impact on the next two-year budget cycle. Budget officials did not include a projection for the budget cycle that ends June 30, for which the December forecast had shown a $641 million surplus.

Republicans and business groups immediately said the projected surplus was proof that lawmakers should stop talking about tax increases. Gov. Tim Walz has proposed an income tax increase on top earners and a corporate tax hike.

"We know the governor's tax hikes will not become law this year, and we can save ourselves weeks of headaches if the governor and Democrats acknowledge that now," House GOP Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in an email.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce said lawmakers should use the surplus to give a $438 million tax break to businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans this year. FOX 9 has reported that Minnesota is the only state in the region that is taxing PPP loans as income.

Budget officials and Walz have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to answer questions about the new projection.