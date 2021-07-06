Minnesota Pollution Control commissioner resigns ahead of Senate vote

article

Minnesota Pollution Control Commissioner Laura Bishop has resigned ahead of likely Senate vote to fire her Wednesday.

Republicans who control the Senate informed Gov. Tim Walz that Bishop would not be confirmed, and Bishop submitted her resignation to ensure a smooth transition at the agency, a Walz spokeswoman said.

"I will not allow the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to be politicized. The work is too important," Bishop said in an emailed statement.

Deputy Commissioner Peter Tester will serve as the agency's temporary commissioner.

Senate Republicans had scheduled confirmation votes on four Walz commissioners over two days this week. The others are: Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips, Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho, and Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

The Senate quickly confirmed Phillips on a voice vote Tuesday along with another Walz appointee who is not in the governor's cabinet, School Trust Lands Director Aaron Vande Linde.

Bishop was on shakiest ground with Republicans because she is implementing tougher vehicle emissions standards that the GOP opposes. Ho and Strommen also have critics in the GOP caucus.

Senate DFL Leader Susan Kent questioned if gender was a factor.

"I think it’s sort of interesting. We’re going to take up a couple of unobjectionable men today and then we’re going to take up a few women tomorrow they seem to have an issue with," said Kent, DFL-Woodbury.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said the Senate would not remove three commissioners Wednesday. He did not say whether the Senate would fire either one or two.

The Senate has confirmed just four of Walz's 24 commissioners more than two years into his term. That means the rest could face a Senate vote at any time.

"It is an accountability issue. It’s the one thing we have to hold the governor accountable," Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, told reporters.

The Senate removed two Walz commissioners in 2020 -- Labor Commissioner Nancy Leppink and Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.