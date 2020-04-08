Minnesota order allows septic companies to keep up with increased service calls

article

One of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's latest executive orders will allow septic service companies to better respond to increased calls due to the stay-at-home order.

More people spending time at home, through teleworking or distance learning, has put a strain on septic systems, according to the governor.

"Many residential septic systems are failing to keep up with increased usage," read the order. "Septic service companies are receiving a high volume of calls from homeowners in need of emergency pumping services."

The order exempts septic tank trucks from seasonal load restrictions on Minnesota roads.

"These seasonal weight restrictions on Minnesota roads will hinder the efficient removal of

sewage from septic systems and increase the risk of harm caused by failing or overused septic

systems," read the order.

Toilet paper has been hard to come by at grocery stores in recent weeks, causing some to buy alternative products. Public works officials have warned the public not to flush those other products. They say items, like flushable wipes, can lead to backups in the sewer system because they do not break down like toilet paper.