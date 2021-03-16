Minnesota Orchestra to resume indoor, in-person concerts in June

article

The Minnesota Orchestra announced Tuesday it will resume indoor concerts in June.

A limited number of guests will be able attend concerts in person at Orchestra Hall beginning with two concerts in June, according to a news release. During the summer season in July and August, the orchestra will put on two concerts every other week on Friday and Saturday, both of which will have in-person audiences.

The orchestra’s Music Director, Osmo Vänskä, said those June performances will be "very emotional."

"We have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and it means a lot that we will be able to conclude the Classical season by welcoming audiences back to Orchestra Hall," Vänskä said in a statement.

The orchestra says seating at the in-person concerts will be physically distanced throughout Orchestra Hall, with households seated together. Concerts will be shorter in length, without intermission, to keep people from gathering and reduce lines.

Orchestra subscribers will have the opportunity to reserve tickets for in-person concerts first. Tickets for the general public will be available on May 18.

The orchestra did not say how many attendees will be at the in-person concerts, but the state’s guidance for indoor entertainment venues allows for 15% capacity over 500 people, with a limit of 3,000 people.

The orchestra will continue to broadcast Friday night performances live on TPT and Classical MPR and streaming free online at minnesotaorchestra.org through August, as they have been doing for most of the pandemic. Most performances will continue to be available to watch for free after the concert at minnesotaorchestra.org.