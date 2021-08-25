Minnesota Orchestra requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for fall concerts

article

Concertgoers looking to take in the Minnesota Orchestra will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test before entering, the organization announced on Wednesday.

According to the orchestra, the new protocols will be in effect for the start of the 2021-22 season and will apply to audience members, visiting artists, staff, volunteers, and any guest at the Orchestra Hall.

Ticketholders will receive specific instructions on entry ahead of the performance.

"The Orchestra has been fortunate to continue to share live music both virtually and in-person throughout the pandemic with the great support of audiences and donors, and with the guidance of advisors and medical professionals," wrote the orchestra. "The organization’s updated COVID-19 protocols are an important next step in a continued creative approach to keep art alive during the pandemic."

