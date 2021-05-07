Minnesota opens state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites to walk-ins

Beginning Friday, Minnesota is opening its eight state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites to walk-ins, Gov. Tim Walz’s office said in a news release.

Walk-in appointments are available for Minnesotans over the age of 16 at the community vaccination sites in Bloomington at the Mall of America, St. Paul at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium and in Lino Lakes and Oakdale. Walk-ins for Minnesotans 18 and older are now accepted at the sites in Mankato, Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud.

Minnesotans can continue to make Community Vaccination Program appointments ahead of time by visiting vaccineconnector.mn.gov.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds cannot get vaccinated without parent or guardian consent, provided either at the clinic with a walk-in appointment or during the pre-registration process for appointments made online.

Walz and state health officials are hoping offering walk-in appointments will reduce barriers to getting the COVID-19 vaccine and speed up vaccinations. The governor is aiming to get 70% of eligible Minnesotans vaccinated by at least July 1, when he says he will remove the statewide indoor mask mandate. However, the pace of vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks.

In an effort to get more people vaccinated, the City of Minneapolis is hosting four walk-in vaccination clinics over the next few weeks with no health insurance or ID required. The first clinic takes place this Sunday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Park Avenue United Methodist Church. The clinic is only open to people 18 and older.

Dates and times of additional clinics can be found here.

