Minnesota opens new COVID-19 community vaccination site in Rochester

Minnesota is opening a new COVID-19 community vaccination site in Rochester this week, the third such site in the state, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday.

The Rochester site will administer shots to approximately 1,500 Minnesotans age 65 and older in its first week, according to a news release.

Minnesota opened its first two large-scale, permanent community vaccination sites in Minneapolis and Duluth last week.

The state will continue to use the vaccine lottery registry, which is now closed to new registrations, to fill appointment slots at the three community vaccination sites.

Over 220,000 Minnesotans age 65 and older signed up for the state’s vaccine lottery registry. Those who have not been selected for a vaccine from the registry will remain on the list and continue to have the opportunity to be selected to schedule an appointment at either the Minneapolis, Duluth or Rochester sites.

Minnesota seniors can also get a COVID-19 vaccine from their local health care provider or pharmacy. Seniors are encouraged to check out the state’s new vaccine locator map to search for local providers and contact them directly to schedule an appointment.

WHERE TO GET VACCINATED: Minnesota COVID-19 vaccine locator map

Officials are planning to announce a permanent tool for Minnesotans to sign up for information about vaccination opportunities later this week.