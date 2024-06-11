Minnesota nutrition program adds Hy-Vee online shopping availability

Participants in Minnesota’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program can now use their WIC card to shop online at most Hy-Vee stores in the state.

Minnesota launched the pilot online ordering project in February at one Hy-Vee store in Brooklyn Park, but has since expanded to most Minnesota Hy-Vee stores that offer online pickup and delivery.

According to an announcement, the new shopping pilot program was launched in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.

"This is an exciting time for WIC and WIC families with Minnesota being one of the first states to make online shopping a reality," said Minnesota WIC Director Kate Franken in a statement. "We know shopping with young children can be challenging. Online shopping will make it easier for parents to access healthy foods, saving them the time and hassle of loading their kids in the shopping cart to shop in the store."

Hy-Vee stores are currently the only online pickup and delivery option available in the state that accepts WIC payment.

Delivery is available for an additional fee, and can’t be paid using WIC benefits.