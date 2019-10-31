Minnesota nurse heading to assist in California wildfire relief effort for the Red Cross

article

Red Cross volunteers are heading to California to help with an effort to protect people from wildfires and now at least one Minnesotan will join them.

According to the Minnesota Red Cross, Linda, a registered nurse, is heading to California to join in the effort.

SIMI VALLEY, CA - OCTOBER 30: An inmate firefighter from Oak Glen Conservation Camp near Yucaipa, California sets a backfire during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California. The National Weather Service issued a rare extreme red Expand

She is scheduled to provide health services to those affected by the wildfires.

“HUGE! Thanks to Red Cross volunteers for carving out time to help people affected by wildfires in California,” the Red Cross said in a tweet.