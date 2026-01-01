Minnesota Millionaire Raffle: $1 million tickets sold in Coon Rapids, International Falls
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At least two Minnesotans started 2026 $1 million richer.
Two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players hit the jackpot with their $1 million winning tickets.
Record-breaking raffle sales
What we know:
The $1 million tickets were purchased at Holiday Stationstores in Coon Rapids and Forestland Sales in International Falls. Each store received a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket. The raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 21, 2025, and sold out in just 14 days, marking the fastest sellout in the game's history.
Additional prizes and winners
By the numbers:
In addition to the $1 million prizes, five $100,000, five $50,000, and five $25,000 prizes were announced.
New this year are 40 $20,000 prizes. For a complete list of winning numbers, players can visit the Minnesota Lottery website or use the official mobile app to scan their tickets.
The $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at:
- Kwik Trip, St. Bonifacius
- Speedway, Plymouth
- Casey’s General Store, Belle Plaine
- Brother’s Market, Alexandria
- Casey’s General Store, Andover
The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:
- Holiday Stationstores, 14301 Nicollet Ct., Burnsville
- Golden Valley Holiday, 600 Boone Ave. N., Golden Valley
- Kwik Trip, 10 Denver Ave. SE, Hutchinson
- Woodbury BP, 1511 Weir Dr., Woodbury
- Kwik Trip, 1756 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover
The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at:
- Holiday Stationstores, 1579 Cliff Rd., Eagan
- Kwik Trip, 1623 N Broadway St., New Ulm
- Kwik Trip, 26050 France Ave., Elko New Market
- Colony Plaza Inc., 140 W. Hwy 5, Waconia
- Neisen’s Bar & Grill, 300 Dorans St., Glencoe
Claiming raffle prizes
What you can do:
Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at Minnesota Lottery retailers. For prizes above $50,000, winners must claim them in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended to call ahead for an appointment. Winners' names and cities remain private unless they opt into publicity.
What we don't know:
The identities of the winners remain undisclosed unless they choose to opt into publicity.