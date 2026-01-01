Minnesota Millionaire Raffle: $1 million tickets sold in Coon Rapids, International Falls

The Brief Two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Coon Rapids and International Falls. The Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sold out in a record 14 days. Additional prizes include five $100,000, five $50,000, and five $25,000 prizes.



At least two Minnesotans started 2026 $1 million richer.

Two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players hit the jackpot with their $1 million winning tickets.

Record-breaking raffle sales

What we know:

The $1 million tickets were purchased at Holiday Stationstores in Coon Rapids and Forestland Sales in International Falls. Each store received a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket. The raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 21, 2025, and sold out in just 14 days, marking the fastest sellout in the game's history.

Additional prizes and winners

By the numbers:

In addition to the $1 million prizes, five $100,000, five $50,000, and five $25,000 prizes were announced.

New this year are 40 $20,000 prizes. For a complete list of winning numbers, players can visit the Minnesota Lottery website or use the official mobile app to scan their tickets.

The $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Kwik Trip, St. Bonifacius

Speedway, Plymouth

Casey’s General Store, Belle Plaine

Brother’s Market, Alexandria

Casey’s General Store, Andover

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Holiday Stationstores, 14301 Nicollet Ct., Burnsville

Golden Valley Holiday, 600 Boone Ave. N., Golden Valley

Kwik Trip, 10 Denver Ave. SE, Hutchinson

Woodbury BP, 1511 Weir Dr., Woodbury

Kwik Trip, 1756 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover

The $25,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Holiday Stationstores, 1579 Cliff Rd., Eagan

Kwik Trip, 1623 N Broadway St., New Ulm

Kwik Trip, 26050 France Ave., Elko New Market

Colony Plaza Inc., 140 W. Hwy 5, Waconia

Neisen’s Bar & Grill, 300 Dorans St., Glencoe

Claiming raffle prizes

What you can do:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at Minnesota Lottery retailers. For prizes above $50,000, winners must claim them in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended to call ahead for an appointment. Winners' names and cities remain private unless they opt into publicity.

What we don't know:

The identities of the winners remain undisclosed unless they choose to opt into publicity.