Minnesota mask mandate: Where you do, don't have to wear a mask

Starting July 25, Minnesotans will be required to wear a face covering in all public indoor spaces and businesses unless they are alone.

The Department of Health says research has shown use of face coverings can help reduce the risk of infection when combined with other prevention efforts such as social distancing and hand hygiene.

Even in cases where masks are not required, the Governor’s new executive order recommends people should carry masks at all times.

Here is where you must wear a mask, where you don’t have to wear a mask, where you are recommended to wear and mask and when you can temporarily remove your mask.

WHERE YOU HAVE TO WEAR A MASK:

In all public, indoor spaces and businesses, including when waiting outside to enter the space.

On public transportation such as buses, trains, taxi, ride-share vehicles or vehicles being used for business purposes.

Workers: When working outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

When at an indoor or outdoor business that has elected to require face coverings.

WHERE YOU DON’T HAVE TO WEAR A MASK:

When at home, in an assigned room or living unit (e.g., hotel or motel room) or other short or long-term housing unit.

When in a private vehicle.

Outdoors or participating in outdoor recreation.

WHEN YOU CAN TEMPORARILY REMOVE YOUR MASK:

While eating or drinking if you can maintain six feet of physical distance from other parties.

When someone asks to verify your identity for lawful purposes like ordering an alcoholic beverage or entering certain events.

When participating in activity where the face covering will get wet, like swimming.

While communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing or who has a medical condition, disability or mental health condition that makes communication with that individual difficult.

While receiving a service, including dental or medical procedures or personal care service that cannot be performed with a mask on.

When alone, such as working in an office or cubicle with walls higher than face level when social distancing is maintained.

Participating in organized sports where the level of exertion makes wearing a face covering difficult.

Indoor physical exercise, such as a gym or fitness center, where the level of exertion makes wearing a mask difficult, as long as social distancing is possible.

When testifying, speaking, singing or performing in indoor settings (e.g. theaters, news conferences, court proceedings or lectures) so long as social distancing is possible.

During practices or performances when a mask gets in the way of playing a musical instrument.

WHEN IT IS STRONGLY RECOMMENDED TO WEAR A MASK: