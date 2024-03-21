New recreational cannabis dispensary set to open south of Twin Cities metro

article

The Prairie Island Indian Community announced plans on Thursday to open up the closest recreational cannabis dispensary to the Twin Cities metro.

The new dispensary named "Island Peži" is set to open this summer next to the tribe's Dakota Station gas station, which is just north of Red Wing along the Mississippi River. The gas station is about a 50-minute drive from Minneapolis and 45 minutes from downtown St. Paul.

Minnesota legalized recreational cannabis last year. But, while it's legal to possess and grow marijuana under state law, currently only tribes can legally sell recreational marijuana in Minnesota, as the State of Minnesota works through the licensing process.

The exact opening date for the dispensary is not yet known. The tribe is working to hire workers to run the dispensary.