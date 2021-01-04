Minnesota man missing since July 1, did not contact family over holidays

article

The Forest Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 39-year-old man, who was last seen in July and did not contact any family over the holidays, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Michael Gene French was last seen on July 1 near 40th Avenue and University Avenue in Minneapolis. Relatives say he did not contact them over the holidays, which is unlike him. French may have untreated medical issues. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

When he was last seen, French had long, sandy-brown hair. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 155 pounds and has hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest Lake Police Department at (651)464-5877.