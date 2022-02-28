Minnesota man living in Poland taking in Ukrainian refugees

Around half a million people have fled Ukraine as Russian attacks intensify, many of them fleeing to neighboring Poland.

William Shaw, a Shoreview, Minnesota native has been living in Krakow, Poland with his family for nine years. His wife is from Poland and the couple met in Ukraine.

He said on Thursday, when Russian forces first started bombing Ukraine, he received a call from a friend asking if he had room to house a family that was fleeing.

"We were like ‘yes, of course,’" Shaw told FOX 9.

Soon a father, mother and their two-year-old daughter moved into the family’s two-bedroom apartment. Shortly after, the family’s grandmother was able to reunite with them in Poland. While they’re grateful to be safe, they’re mourning what is happening in their home country.

"They’re grateful that they’re here, they’re grateful that they’re safe, there is definitely a sadness there," Shaw said.

Now they’re all staying with the Shaw’s. Soon they’ll be moving into their own apartment, found thanks to the Shaw family, free of charge. The Shaw’s are working with others in Poland to help more refugees as they flood into the country.

"We’ve been organizing to try and match like in our network people who can host with refugees we know or through contacts we know," Shaw said.

He says while the family he’s helped is glad they’re safe, they hope they’re only in Poland temporarily.

"As soon as there’s peace, as soon as bullets stop flying, they want to go back and rebuild," Shaw said.

