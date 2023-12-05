Minnesota man among 8 killed in crash off coast of Japan, Air Force says

article

The U.S. Air Force named a 32-year-old man from Andover, Minnesota, as one of the airmen killed when a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed during a training mission off southwestern Japan last week.

In a press release Tuesday, the Air Force announced U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, 32, was among the eight crew members killed in the CV-22 Osprey aircraft crash on Nov. 29.

U.S. military search teams have recovered three airmen and located the remains of three others, while actively searching for the remaining two.

The Air Force released Hoernemann and the following names of those killed in the crash:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, 36, of St. George, Utah

U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, of Riverside, California

U.S. Air Force Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, New York

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Florida

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, 25, of Kennesaw, Georgia

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

According to the Air Force, Hoernemann was a CV-22 instructor pilot, officer in charge of training, and assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron and 352 Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base in Japan.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and peers of all who are impacted by this mishap and loss of life," said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, in a statement. "In times like these, where service to our nation is not just a personal commitment but also a legacy woven into the fabric of our families, the depth of sorrow is immeasurable. The honorable service of these eight Airmen to this great Nation will never be forgotten, as they are now among the giants who shape our history."