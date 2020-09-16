Minnesota man, 23, charged with providing material support to ISIS

A 23-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with providing material support to ISIS, officials announced Wednesday.

According to a release, Abdelhamid Al-Madioum of St. Louis Park has been charged by indictment with providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.

Al-Madioum was detained overseas by the Syrian Democratic Forces and recently transferred into FBI custody.

According to the criminal complaint, from July 8, 2015, through March 15, 2019, Al-Madioum knowingly provided material support and resources - including his own services - to ISIS.

On June 23, 2015, Al-Madioum, a native of Morocco and naturalized U.S. citizen, traveled with his family to Casablanca to visit relatives. On July 8, he left Morocco without telling his family and traveled to Istanbul, Turkey. He then went on to Iraq and Syria, where he joined ISIS. He was captured and detained in Syria in March 2019.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.