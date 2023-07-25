Minnesota makes 'Best Adventure Experiences in the US' list

article

Minnesota was recently included in Travel + Leisure’s "The Best Adventure Experiences in the U.S." list.

Minnesotans are all too familiar with the treasures the state holds, but its beauty tends to go unrecognized by the rest of the country — that was until it was listed as one of the top "Adventure Experiences" in the country by Travel + Leisure. The well-known magazine named Duluth, Minnesota, as one of the five best wilderness exploration destinations in the country. It was among other recognizable destinations like Grand Junction, Colorado, and Flagstaff, Arizona.

The article highlights the draw of Northern Minnesota’s water access from areas like Lake Superior to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, calling Duluth an "unsung water-sports capital." This would be no surprise to locals but possibly not to those unfamiliar with the "Land of 10,000 Lakes." The article also noted the beautiful up north scenery like the "soaring cliffs" and "blue-green water" of Lake Superior, even naming the iconic Split Rock Lighthouse.

Local businesses were also included in the article as part of what makes Duluth a go-to destination for travelers. Day Tripper of Duluth was noted as a great expedition guide offering kayak tours, mountain bike lessons and more around the Duluth area. The beach access B&B Solglimt and the waterfront Fitger’s Inn were recommended as possible accommodations for those looking for a comfortable stay. Vikre Distillery was included as a hot post-adventure spot, described as an "only-in-Minnesota drinking experience."

For those looking for a once-in-a-lifetime wilderness experience – look no further. Turns out some of the best activities and scenery might be in your very own state.