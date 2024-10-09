Minnesota Lynx open up upper level seats for Finals series

article

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx will host the New York Liberty for Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals. The team opened up seats in the 200 level for the series. After going on sale Wednesday, tickets for both games at Target Center, Minneapolis, are nearly sold out.



The Minnesota Lynx are offering seats in its upper level as they gear up to face the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

What we know

The Lynx are headed to New York for Games 1 and 2 of the series on Thursday and Sunday. Games 3 and 4 will be hosted at the Target Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Friday, Oct. 18.

Tickets for the home games in Minneapolis went on sale on Wednesday with seats available in the upper section for both games.

As of Wednesday evening, both games were nearly sold out, with lower-level seats for Wednesday's game gone, while upper-level seats for Friday's matchup had been sold out.

The few tickets left for Wednesday games run between $22 to $38 per ticket. As for Friday's game, the lower-level seats are priced between $82 and $119.

Context

Normally, Lynx games only include seating in the lower 100 level with the upper level taped off. The team had also previously opened up 200-level tickets when Caitlin Clark played at the Target Center earlier in the year.

The Lynx sold out the lower level of the Target Center for its decisive Game 5 win over Connecticut.

Background

This is Minnesota's seventh WNBA Finals appearance and the first since the team won the championship in 2017. The Lynx made the finals six times over seven years between 2011 and 2017

The Lynx have won four WNBA Championships.