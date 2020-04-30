Minnesota Landscape Arboretum to reopen to cars only Friday

article

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, Minnesota is reopening Friday, but only visitors will have to stay in their vehicles.

Director Peter C. Moe said the Arboretum will reopen Three-Mile Drive to vehicles only. No walking on Three-Mile Drive will be allowed.

All visitors and members must pre-register online for a specific time slot to allow a safe traffic flow of vehicles along the road.

Online reservations will be free for Arboretum members, but non-members will be charged $15 per car.

Moe said this is the first phase of the Arboretum’s phased approach to reopening. If it is successful, the Arboretum will expand its operations. Those details will be announced at a later date.

"Our reopening strategy will be a fluid one. Other Botanical Gardens across the country have tried to reopen and have failed,” Moe said in a statement. “To avoid a similar outcome, we must maintain the safety of everyone on-site and follow the guidance of the Governor, Minnesota Department of Health, and the University’s own public health experts.”

Advertisement

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., although the last online reservation will be at 3 p.m. Visitors can make online reservations for the Arboretum here.