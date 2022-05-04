Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Minnesota-owned horse is odds-on favorite to win Kentucky Derby

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

Minnesota’s Kentucky Derby connection

With the Kentucky Derby only two days away, two different Minnesota couples have ties to the world’s most famous two-minute race. It’s the first time in 20 years a horse with connections to the state.

(FOX 9) - Two Minnesota-owned horses will race in the Kentucky Derby this weekend, with one picked as the odds-on favorite.

Zandon, owned by St. Cloud businessman Jeff Drown, is picked as the 3-to-1 favorite for Saturday’s race. Drown says it’s exciting to put the racing spotlight on Minnesota.

"It's really fun to see racing getting this attention in Minnesota," said Drown. "We really have a lot of good owners in Minnesota investing in thoroughbreds and really hoping to make a splash."

Drown fell in love with racing at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, where he also met Canterbury Hall of Famers Barry and Joni Butzow. The Butzows' horse Zozos will also race in the Kentucky Derby Saturday. 

"I think the experience people have here has helped build their excitement in ownership," said Senior Vice President of Racing Operations for Canterbury Park Andrew Offerman. "Obviously to see that culminate with the Kentucky Derby is an exciting experience."

The last time a Minnesota-owned horse raced in the Derby was 20 years ago. And in 1990, Minnesota’s Frances Genter’s horse Unbridled won the 116th Kentucky Derby.

Offerman believes this could be the first time a Derby has two Minnesota owners in the race.

"Let’s have a Minnesota exacta," Drown said Wednesday.