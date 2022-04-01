Minnesota high school discovers $30-40K booster club funds stolen

article

Minneapolis North High School wrote on its Facebook page Friday that officials have discovered one of its North High Booster Club volunteers had "nearly drained their account on personal expenses."

In the post, the high school said that on Tuesday its club treasurer discovered money was missing from the club bank account and notified the school.

After pulling detailed bank statements, evidence showed a Booster Club officer had nearly drained their account on personal expenses – a total sum growing to between $30,000 and $40,000 as volunteers attempted to locate missing deposits and pending charges.

The Booster Club officer at the source of the missing funds "admitted to the theft, shared remorse and a commitment to return the dollars." On Thursday afternoon, they were accompanied to the MPD fourth precinct to file a police report, according to the post.

"We expect a quick investigation and expect charges to be filed and pressed," the post read. "We are angry. Sad. Frustrated. It feels like our kids have already been through so much. And unlike other independent entities connected to us... the Booster Club's sole purpose was to simply bless our kids with opportunities just for them."

FOX 9 has confirmed with Minneapolis Police Department PIO Officer Garrett Parten a police report has been filed, and he will confirm details as they become available.

According to the announcement, Booster Club president Lisa Grigsby "will be working closely with the remaining officers to level-set as we consider the future of the North High Booster Club."

The group will not be fundraising or working externally while it revisits bylaws, completes a full audit and pursues revamping banking practices. In the meantime, a new fund has been established.

Advertisement

Remaining commitments already paid to the boy's basketball and baseball teams will still be honored, according to the announcement.