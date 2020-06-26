Minnesota health leaders warn of COVID-19 clusters at 2 Minneapolis bars

State health officials are warning people who visited two Minneapolis bars and two Mankato bars, linked to recent COVID-19 cases, to monitor themselves for symptoms.

According to health officials, more than 30 cases have been linked to two bars in Minneapolis: Cowboy Jack's and Kollege Klub.

In Mankato, more than 100 cases there have been linked to bars, particularly Rounders and The 507.

Health officials say anyone who frequented these locations should keep an eye on their health and get tested and seek treatment if needed.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health say they are worried about the lack of social distancing and the use of masks at bars. While younger people might not face as many health effects from COVID-19, health leaders worried about the spread from those patients to family members or others that could be more at risk.

Kris Ehresman with the Department of Health says it's likely the bars involved didn't follow state guidelines for reopening.

"One of the things that's important is that the guidance that we've provided for bars and restaurants," explained Kris Ehresmann with the Minnesota Department of Health. "People need to be seated and they need to be able to socially distance. I think that is really important. I think that in the case of these establishments, that guidance very likely wasn't being followed."

Ehresmann says MDH is working with their division that regulates restaurants to make sure restaurants and bars obey guidelines but wouldn't say if the bars involved with the recent cases would face penalties.