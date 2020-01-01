Minnesota health centers welcome New Year's rush with different ways to get in shape

article

As we enter a new year and a new decade, it seems there are more ways than ever to tackle your resolution to be healthier.

From big national chain gyms to small boutique fitness classes, with so many options out there, it can be hard to decide which gym is the right fit for you. We checked out a few in the Twin Cities who can help you reach your 2020 fitness goals.

While some enjoy running or cycling, maybe rowing is your preferred way to get in shape. Row House in Savage is a tough, group fitness workout that is easier on your body.

"Being low impact, it reduces the risk of injury and it’s really good for people who have previous injuries," said Row House owner Terry Jo Alfred.

Looking for more impact? How about a boot camp class?

"They can expect a different workout every day," said trainer Austin Eppert.

Burn Boot Camp combines high-intensity moves with strength training and support.

"What I call the heart rate roller coaster, we definitely do that," said Eppert. "I think what makes a difference is having something where a community cares about you."

Hit play to see what other gyms and fitness centers are offering.

