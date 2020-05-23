Minnesota Governor loosens restrictions on places of worship after discussions with faith leaders

The Walz Administration and the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis reached an agreement Saturday to allow places of worship to open at 25 percent occupancy as long as they adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines.

The deal comes days after the Archdiocese filed a temporary restraining order against Walz’s current Stay Safe MN order, which initially limited places of worship to fewer than 10 people. President Donald Trump recently announced church services were "essential," leading to further debate among Minnesota's faith communities.

The new agreement, announced Saturday by the Walz Administration and the Archdiocese, goes into effect May 27. The executive order will limit places of worship to 25 percent capacity, require a minimum of 6 feet of distance between households and a maximum of 250 people.

In a statement, Walz called the issue “challenging.”

“We know large gatherings of people raise the risk of spreading COVID-19. We also know worship is an essential part of many Minnesotans’ lives, including mine,” Walz said.

In its statement, the Archdiocese said, “We know that Governor Walz and his administration are trusting that when faith communities gather, they will do so consistent with public health guidance.”